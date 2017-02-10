EC transfers 13 DMs, 9 SSPs in poll bound UP

Lucknow: Keeping Uttar Pradesh polls in mind, the Election Commission (EC) today transferred 13 District Magistrates and nine Superintendent of Police (SP) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)-rank officers in poll-bound state.









The transferred District Magistrates (DM) include Lucknow’s Satender Singh who was replaced by Gauri Shankar Priyadarshi.

Other transferred District Magistrates were attached to Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh, Etah, Bareilly, Amroha, Amethi, Shahjehanpur, Barabanki, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Siddharthnagar and Basti districts.









The SP and SSP-rank officers transferred were posted in Barabanki, Moradabad, Rae Bareilly, Rampur, Etah, Saharanpur, Hamirpur, Amethi and Azamgarh districts of the state where the 17th legislative assembly elections will be held from February 11 to March 8 in seven phases.

According to an Election Commission official, it a standard procedure by the poll panel in order to ensure fair and free polls in any state.









The EC in September last year, directed the governments of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur, to transfer all officers who have completed three years in a district as part of its efforts ensuring taint-free elections.

The order by the poll panel is as follow, “No officer connected with elections, directly or indirectly, should be allowed to continue in the present district of posting if he or she is posted in home district or home district of spouse and has completed three years in that district during the last four years.”