Eid release is for Salman’s movies: Karan Johar

Mumbai: Director-Producer Karan Johar, whose upcoming movie ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ which is the sequel of ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ will hit the cinemas on Holi, said that he does not want his films to release on Eid as the festive season is owned by the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.









While talking to the media, when asked if he wants to release his film on Eid, Karan went on to say that: “No. Eid release is owned by Salman Khan. Of course, if Salman Khan and I work together on a Dharma Productions’ film, then yes we will do an Eid release, otherwise no.”









KJo further went on to say that: “We are here not just to release a movie, but it should be in a manner to optimise the number. So, as a producer and studio (that we are partnered with) we have to keep certain things in mind.”

On the work font, Karan’s Dharma Production movie ‘

Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ which features Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan is planned to hit the cinemas on March 10, 2017.