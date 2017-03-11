Election 2017: Trends show power-packed performance by BJP in UP

New Delhi: According to the trends of all the 403 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party has managed to get lead in 308 seats while as of now, Samajwadi Party and Congress alliance has managed to get lead only in 68 seats.









On the other hand, BSP has been the flop show leading with just 20 seats. The BJP is cruising towards victory in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand comprehensively.









BJP headquarters in New Delhi have begun celebrations while the BJP office in Lucknow has also made preparations for the big show.