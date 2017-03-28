Enjoyed ‘Naam Shabana’ screening with female police officers: Akshay

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Naam Shabana’ attended the special screening of the movie with women police officers and enjoyed the experience.









The actor took to share a picture of himself along with the actress Taapsee Pannu in a theatre full of female officers in uniform and captioned it as, “Enjoyed my first screening of ‘Naam Shabana’ with these brave female police officers of Delhi last night. Nothing but respect.”









The movie which is the sequel of ‘Baby’ and Taapsee’s character in “Baby” is what has resulted in its spin-off “Naam Shabana”, directorial venture of Shivam Nair and produced by Neeraj Pandey.









The venture also features Danny Denzongpa and Anupam Kher along with Taapsee and Akshay in pivotal roles and is scheduled to hit the cinemas this Friday.

