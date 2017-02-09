Eshan Shanker visits Vikram Phadnis on the sets of Hrudayantar!

Mumbai: Fashion designer-turned-director Vikram Phadnis is currently shooting his debut Marathi film, ‘Hrudayantar’, featuring Subodh Bhave and Mukta Barve.









The ace designer styled the cast of Abbas Mustan’s forthcoming movie Machine that marks the debut of Mustafa Burmawala, Kiara Advani and Eshan Shanker and Carla Dennis. When the crew of the upcoming romantic thriller was shooting in Georgia (USA), Vikram used to treat all the actors by taking them for dinner every night and bonded big time with them.

Ever since Vikram started working on ‘Hrudayantar’, Eshan wanted to visit him on the sets and wish the entire movie team good luck. “I met Vikram on the sets of ‘Machine’, as he was styling us. I think from day one we both hit it off really well. Ever since then we’ve been close friends. ‘Hrudayantar’ is his directorial debut and I wanted to visit the sets to wish him and the team good luck. Vikram was happy and surprised to see me and we even cut a cake along with the entire crew. In fact, I even met Shiamak Davar on the sets as they were shooting for a song and it felt good to reminisce some old dancing days.”









Vikram Phadnis says, “Ishan pleasantly surprised me on the set. It was really nice to have him there and spend time with me. He also got cake for all of us. I first met him while working with him on ‘Machine’. And we instantly connected. He’s an amazing person and I wish him all the success for his upcoming film.”