Estimated 60 percent voting recorded in fifth phase of UP polls

Lucknow: According to Election Commission, an estimated 60 percent voting was recorded today in the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls spread across 51 constituencies in 11 districts.









The Election Commission said, as the millions of voters casted their votes about 1.8 crore electorate exercised their franchise between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. in the country’s most populous state.

The poll official said, apart from minor incidents of violence and technical problems in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the balloting concluded peacefully.

The maximum number of voting was reported from Amethi and Sultanpur with more than 60 per cent of the electorate voting.









Like it happened in the first four rounds that began on February 11th, polling in this phase opened in the morning slowly but picked up speed as the day progressed.

The voting took place in 18,822 booths to decide the fate of 607 candidates. Amethi had the maximum number of 24 contestants.

People were still standing in queues at many places even after the 5 p.m. deadline and people who were standing in lines would be allowed to vote.









Following the death of the Samajwadi Party candidate, election has been cancelled in Alapur in Ambedkarnagar district.

The ruling Samajwadi Party in the state won 36 of the 51 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress five each, the BSP three and the Peace Party two in 2012.

Near about 262 of the 403 assembly constituencies voted in the first four rounds of the elections and the voting for the last two phase elections will take place on March 4 and 8.









On March 11th, the results of five states assembly elections including in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab will be declared by the EC.