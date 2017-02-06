Every film with Vishal Bhardwaj is special, says Shahid

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor always had a good bond with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj. With critical acclaimed movies like ‘Haider’ and ‘Kaminey’ both of them are planning to team up once again for their forthcoming movie ‘Rangoon’. Shahid also feels that every film with filmmaker Vishal is always special.









The actor will be seen playing the role of Nawab Malik in the war romance drama and wishes that the viewers would love and appreciate their collaboration as much as they liked the first two ventures of the duo.









Shahid expressed his happiness on working with Vishal again and went on to say that: “It’s my third film with Vishal Bhardwaj sir and every film with him is important, special, relevant. I hope people will see and like the film. It releases one day before my birthday and I hope I am celebrating it with the success of the film.”









The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut in the pivotal roles. ‘Rangoon’ is scheduled to hit the theaters on February 24, 2017.