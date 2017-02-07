Every PM of India gave their contribution: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today stated that every Prime Minister has contributed to the nation but there is a party (Congress) that wants to attribute everything to one family.

He further stated in the parliament that one party wants to attribute everything to one family.









Talking on the black money issue he stated: “Agree with Kharge ji’s statement that black money is being held in jewellery and property. The house wants to know when he realised this.”

"From Day 1, we have been clear- we are ready for a discussion on demonetisation but some were more keen on TV bytes & not debates," says Prime Minister Modi.









“When Rail budget was first presented, the transport sector was different. Now things are different & a more comprehensive look is needed,” says Prime Minister Modi.