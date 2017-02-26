Everyone is seen working towards cause of cleanliness: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today stated that every citizen is putting efforts to make India clean and even several organizations and institutions are also working together for the same.

Addressing people in his radio address programme Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister said that government is also working very hard and putting in all efforts to make the most of this drive and people are also supporting this cause.









He stated: “Everyone is seen working towards the cause of cleanliness in a conscious manner. The government is continuously making efforts in this regard.”

He further demonstrated a variety of events and activities all round the country through cleanliness.









Narendra Modi then explained the toilet pit emptying exercise that was taken out in Hyderabad on Feb 17 and 18 and stated: “Toilet pits in six houses were emptied and cleaned and the officers personally demonstrated that the used up pits of twin pit toilet can be emptied and then re-used.”