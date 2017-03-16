Exams for classes 10th and 12th of Uttar Pradesh Board begins

Lucknow: Education officials gave information that the exams for classes 10th and 12th for the Uttar Pradesh Board began today after they were delayed due the State Assembly elections.









The first exam of class 10th exam was of Hindi, on the other hand class 12th started with Military Science paper.









Shail Yadav, Secretary of the Board gave information that there are 11,413 centre made across the state for conducting the exams.

Approximately there are 34 lakh students who are appearing for the class 10 exams while as many as 26.56 lakh students will be taking part in the class 12th exam.

