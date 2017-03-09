I am excited about ‘Begum Jaan’: Vidya

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Vidya Balan who will next be seen in her forthcoming movie ‘Begum Jaan’ feels that the movie has been a great experience for her and she is anxiously waiting for the release of the film.









While talking to the media at the airport, Vidya went on to say: “I am coming back from Kolkata after promoting the film. It was a great experience. Right now, I am feeling very excited about ‘Begum Jaan’ and loving the reactions of people. I am looking forward to the release now.”









The makers of the movie recently unveiled the first poster of ‘Begum Jaan’ that has a tagline that reads: “My Body, My House, My Country, My Rules”. The poster has Vidya dressed in a maroon lehenga and an embroidered blouse with messy hair, holding a hookah pipe in her hand.









Asked if “Begum Jaan” can be tagged as the boldest film of this year, Vidya said: “That I won’t be able to tell.” The film, which is the Hindi adaptation of Bengali movie “Rajkahini”, will see “The Dirty Picture” actress portraying the role of brothel’s madam during the partition of India.









‘Begum Jaan’ is the directorial venture of Srijit Mukherji which also features Gauahar Khan and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles and is planned is to hit the cinemas on April 14, 2017.