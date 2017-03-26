I express gratitude to citizens for going for digital transaction: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’ expressed his gratitude to all the citizens of India for going for digital transaction and also stated that each and every citizens of India can fight black money.









PM Modi said that with a solid declaration India can see 2.5 crore digital transactions within next six months rather than waiting for a year.









While talking in his radio address, Modi went on to say: “I express my gratitude to the citizens for going for digital transaction. Every Indian can be a crusader against black money just by opting for digital payment rather than cash transactions.”









Modi stated that after the demonetization of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes people began choosing digital transactions rather than cash transactions and there had been a huge increase in digital transactions since then.









Prime Minister further went on to say: “Within two months of its launch, there had been 1.5 crore downloads of BHIM app, this is commendable… If 125 crore citizens make a resolution, then we can achieve the target of 2.5 crore digital transactions within six months and not wait for a year.









Modi added: “Just make sure that you submit the school fee of your children, railway or airline bookings and other transactions are done through digital mode.”