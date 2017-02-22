Fake currency notes of Rs 2000 of ‘Children Bank of India’ dispensed by ATM

New Delhi: An automated teller machine (ATM) of State Bank of India (SBI) today became center of attraction after it has started dispensing fake currency notes of Rs 2,000 in New Delhi.









According to police, the incident was reported in south Delhi where a SBI ATM dispensed the fake notes on February 6th, with “Children Bank of India” printed in place of Reserve Bank of India.

The notes also had frequent clear discrepancies including the words “Churan lable”, a “PK” logo and “000000” serial number.









It also read “Guaranteed by the Children’s Government” printed in place of “Guaranteed by the Central Government”.

A customer care executive Rohit who got the notes, reported the matter to the police.









Rohit in his complaint said he tried to withdraw Rs 8,000 at around 7.45 p.m. from the ATM at the T-Point at Tigri in Sangam Vihar but all the four 2,000 rupee notes turned out to be fake.

The police officer said, a case of cheating and related offences has been filed against unknown persons under sections 489-b, 489-e and 420 of the Indian Penal Code.