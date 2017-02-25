Fatherhood makes me feel complete: Harbhajan Singh

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh who welcomed his first baby girl Hinaya Heer with his wife Geeta Basra last year thinks that being a father makes him feel complete as a person and that becoming a father is the best thing that has ever happened to him.









When asked by the media that how fatherhood is treating him, Bhajji shared his experience and stated: “It’s the best thing that happened to me…Obviously it is a great responsibility, but it’s great joy…I just can’t describe what fatherhood is…But it’s amazing. (It) Makes me feel complete.”









Harbhajan and Geeta Basra got married in October 2015 in Jalandhar, Punjab after being in a relationship for several years.

On the other hand, Harbhajan will next be seen in the judging panel of ‘MTV Roadies Rising’ as a gang leader.