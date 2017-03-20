Breaking News
prev next
Vivo Y55s smartphone
Vivo Y55s smartphone

Features and specifications of Vivo Y55s smartphone

9 0

New Delhi: China based smartphone company Vivo has unveiled its mid range phone Y55s priced at Rs 12,490.



Vivo Y55s smartphone specifications:

  • Y55s has a 2.5D curved-edge screen like other Vivo smartphones
  • Y55s gives you a 5.2-inch HD display
  • Y55s has ‘Eye Protection’ feature reduces strain by restricting blue light emissions
  • Y55s has octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM
  • Y55s also provide you “Funtouch OS 3.0” based on Android 6.0
  • Y55s has the 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • Y55s gives 2,730mAh battery




loading…


I found this helpful

I didin't find this helpful

In this article

Join the Conversation

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. | Mahakaal News management Pvt. Ltd