Features and specifications of Vivo Y55s smartphone

New Delhi: China based smartphone company Vivo has unveiled its mid range phone Y55s priced at Rs 12,490.
Vivo Y55s smartphone specifications:
- Y55s has a 2.5D curved-edge screen like other Vivo smartphones
- Y55s gives you a 5.2-inch HD display
- Y55s has ‘Eye Protection’ feature reduces strain by restricting blue light emissions
- Y55s has octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM
- Y55s also provide you “Funtouch OS 3.0” based on Android 6.0
- Y55s has the 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- Y55s gives 2,730mAh battery
