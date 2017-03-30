Films vital medium of communication: Shabana Azmi

New Delhi: Actress and social activist Shabana Azmi today stated that mainstream cinema is very important and films are a vital medium of communication.

Talking to media she stated: “Films are a very important medium of communication and I do think if change is to happen in society, then it must be reflected in mainstream cinema because if you are only going to talk about different characters within the parallel cinema or independent cinema, then you are preaching to the already converted.”

The need of the hour, as she pointed out, is “to bring these concerns particularly about the women’s equality into the mainstream”. The Padma Shri awardee is glad top actresses of Bollywood are willing to take that step.

“I am particularly pleased that this is something that the top female stars of today are taking very seriously and are willing to go that extra mile to work in the film that is significant to say about women,” she added.