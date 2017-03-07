Finance Bill will be cleared before March 31, says FM

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today stated that the Finance Bill will be cleared by the Parliament before March 31 to make sure that the ministries avail funds from April 1.









He further stated: “This would help the ministries to remain in stage of readiness as funds would be available with effect from April 1.”









Finance Minister further released the revised General Financial Rules 2017. The Finance Bill is introduced in the Lok Sabha, subsequent to the presentation of the annual budget, to execute the financial proposals for the next financial year.