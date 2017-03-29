Finance Minister moves GST bills for consideration in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today moved the four Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bills for the consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha.









The Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Bill, 2017, along with three other GST Bills were moved for consideration in the lower house.

The CGST Bill will allow levy and collection of tax on intra-state supply of goods and services or both by the central government, the Integrated Goods and Services Tax Bill, 2017, which provides for the levy and collection of tax on inter-state supply.









The Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) provides for compensation to the states for the loss of revenue arising on account of implementation of the GST.