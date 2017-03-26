Breaking News
Photo of the fire incident at MP ordnance factory.
Fire broke out in MP ordnance factory, no injuries reported

Madhya Pradesh: According to the information given by an official, in a mishap that could turn out to be destructive where a massive fire broke out in an ordnance factory yesterday evening after a series of explosions of bombs made there but fortunately no injuries have been reported.




While explaining the incident to the media, District Magistrate M.C. Chaudhary went on to say: “The fire broke out in the F-3 section of the factory at Khamaria after a series of explosions caused by bombs manufactured there. The fire has been brought under control. No one was injured and an investigation has been initiated.”

Defence Ministry officials went on to say that the fire has been controlled to a large extent.

