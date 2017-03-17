Fire at Dwarka hotel, Dhoni escapes unhurt

MS Dhoni today survived a close shave along with Jharkhand team as there was fire all around in Dwarka hotel where the team was staying.









Team was all set to leave for the match and then they got information that there is fire in the hotel they are staying.









The Jharkhand team is in Delhi for the matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy and they were supposed to play their semi-final match against Bengal today. However, the match has been cancelled and semi-final will be played afterwards.

Subsequent to the incident, the Jharkhand team was brought to the Air force Cricket Ground in Palam and following the clearance from the hotel management they will be heading back to the hotel.

