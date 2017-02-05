Fire in massage parlour kills at least 18 in China

Beijing: According to Chinese media reports, at least 18 people have been killed and two others were injured after a foot massage parlour caught fire in east China.









Local news agency claimed, fire broke out at around 5.26 p.m. in the Zuxintang Foot Massage Parlour in Tiantai County, Zhejiang Province. The fire was extinguished at about 7.05 p.m.









It said, eight people were found dead in the fire, while another 10 died in hospital after medical efforts failed.









Pictures on social media show a building engulfed by heavy smoke and people jumping out of windows, while firefighters were trying to tame the blaze.