Firing between Samajwadi Party-BSP workers in Hathras, one killed several critical

Hathras: At least one Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader was killed when clash erupted between Samajwadi party supporters and the BSP worker during the campaigning for the first phase of polls in the state.









The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district when group of some Samajwadi party workers and BSP worked involved in hard argument started firing on each other in which at least two to three BSP supporters got injured.

One BSP worker was reportedly killed on the spot while two other were rushed to the nearby hospital were their condition was reported to be critical.









Some eye witnessed told media persons that several round of firing took place between the workers of both of these parties supporters.