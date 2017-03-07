First look of ‘Begum Jaan’ unveiled, Vidya looks promising, fierce

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Vidya Balan is looking promising as a brothel owner in the first look of National Award winner Srijit Mukherji’s directorial venture ‘Begum Jaan’.









Vidya took to unveil the first look of her in the movie on her Twitter handle and captioned it as, “Aa rahi hoon main! #BegumJaanFirstLook.”









Based on the backgrounder of Partition, the patriotic drama is an edition of Mukherji’s Bengali movie ‘Rajkahini’, is a story of survivors who defy nations to save their homes.









The tagline of the movie reads ‘When Freedom fought Independence’ and a fierce look of Vidya reinforces the real meaning of her character- ‘My Body, My House, My Country and My Rules’ – in the maiden poster.









The movie also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Ila Arun, Gauahar Khan, Pallavi Sharda, Rajit Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vivek Mushran, Chunky Pandey, Poonam Singh Rajput, Ridheema Tiwari, Flora Saini, Priyanka Setia, Mishti Chakraborty, Sumit Nijhawan, Pitobash and Rajesh Sharma in key roles.

‘Begum Jaan’ is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 14, 2017.