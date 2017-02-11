First selfie for SRK-Aamir in 25 years

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan today took to the micro blogging site Twitter to post a picture of himself with Aamir Khan for the first time in 25 years. Both the actors were present in Dubai to attend entrepreneur Ajay Bijli’s birthday bash.









“Known each other for 25 years and this is the first picture we have taken together of ourselves. Was a fun night,” Shah Rukh Khan wrote with the post.









Image of the duo has gone viral and has earned 5600 retweets and 18,000 likes within few hours.