Five Maoists arrested in Jharkhand, AK 47 & AK 56 recovered

New Delhi: According to the information given by the police officer, five Maoists were arrested from a shopping complex yesterday evening in Jharkhand.




As per the police officers, the Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) militants were detained while buying clothes at a shopping mall in Sainik market yesterday evening.




Several illegal documents and one AK 47, one AK 56 were recovered from them while they were being questioned by the police officials.

