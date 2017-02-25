Five Maoists arrested in Jharkhand, AK 47 & AK 56 recovered

New Delhi: According to the information given by the police officer, five Maoists were arrested from a shopping complex yesterday evening in Jharkhand.
As per the police officers, the Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) militants were detained while buying clothes at a shopping mall in Sainik market yesterday evening.
Several illegal documents and one AK 47, one AK 56 were recovered from them while they were being questioned by the police officials.
