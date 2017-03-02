Focus on what Gurmehar said, don’t sidetrack her questions: Sisodia

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today stated that it is extremely important to respond to the issues raised by the Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur rather than ignoring them. Sisodia said that each should focus on the questions asked by her and answer her if you have the guts.









When asked by a journalist about the rumor that Kaur may be with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), he answered: “Listen to her and respond to her if you have the guts. Kaur is a daughter of this country, the daughter of a martyr. Focus on what she said, the issues she raised.”









In an obvious reference to ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyalaya Parishad) activists, he said that the critics and the one who are opposing to what Kaur said were trying to sidetrack all the issues she raised by questioning how her army officer father died and her own political association.