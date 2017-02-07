Fog causes trouble for passengers, 22 trains delayed

New Delhi: According to the information given by the railway official, minimum of 22 trains got delayed while 13 others were rescheduled due to the heavy fog cover in several parts of north India.









Northern railway official further gave information that New Delhi-Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express, New Delhi-Lucknow Shatabdi Express, Neelanchal Express, New Delhi-Rajendra Nagar Sampoorna Kranti Express, New Delhi-Howrah Poorva Express have been rescheduled.









On the other hand official of the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) gave information that the arrival of four international flights and departure of four domestic flights were delayed due to fog.