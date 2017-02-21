Former ED joint director arrested by CBI in corruption case

New Delhi: A former Joint Director of the Enforcement Directorate, J.P. Singh along with three others arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today in a corruption case registered by the agency in September 2015.









Apart from Singh, the three others who were arrested are including ED official Sanjay Kumar and two middlemen Chandresh Patel and Vimal Agarwal.

The case was registered with the CBI on the directions of the Finance Ministry since September 2015 and now they were arrested from Delhi in a corruption case being investigated.









An official said, they were booked under charges of Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy.

It was alleged that Singh and other government officials of the Enforcement Directorate while investigating cases of money laundering in betting and other such activities had allegedly demanded and accepted huge illegal gratification from the accused and suspect persons in the cases.









A CBI official told media persons on condition of secrecy, “Huge bribe amount was allegedly taken by these officers as quid pro quo for various acts of omission and commission.”