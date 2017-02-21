Former UP minister booked for misbehaving with hotel employee

Mathura: The Uttar Pradesh police today registered First Information Report (FIR) against former Minister Ashok Yadav along with his six associates for allegedly misbehaving with the employees of a hotel staff.









According to the police, an FIR has been registered at Virndaban Police station against the former minister and around six of his associates for assaulting an employee of a hotel here on Saturday.

A police officer said, “Former minister Ashok Yadav, Vairag Swarup Bramhachari along with over six others have been booked on the basis of FIR filed on the complaint by Deepak Tiwari, the driver of the hotel group’s chairman.”









The FIR stated, “The accused had assaulted the driver asking him about the whereabouts of the chairman as they had come to extort Rs 50 lakh.”

Police said, “No arrest has been made and investigation is on.”