Former UP minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati arrested in Lucknow

Lucknow: Former Minister in the Samajwadi government, Gayatri Prasad Prajapati got arrested today in state capital Lucknow. Prajapati has been accused of raping a woman and has been absconding the since last couple of weeks.









Earlier, the Supreme Court ordered the state police to file a case against the accused minister after a women made allegations that the minister along with six other men has gang-raped her. There were also allegations made that he also tried rape her 16-year-old daughter as well.









Gayatri Prajapati despite being a senior Samajwadi Party leader lost the assembly election this time from Amethi.

Following to the orders by the Supreme Court regarding registration of FIR against the Prajapati, Bharatiya Janata Party stated that Samajwadi Party is shielding the tainted minister.