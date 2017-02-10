Former SP National executive Kamal Farooqui joins BSP before 1st phase of voting in UP

Lucknow: Former Samajwadi Party National executive Kamal Farooqui today joined Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) just a day before Uttar Pradesh is going to witness its first phase of voting on February 11th.









He has joined BSP along with his supporters during a press conference in Lucknow’s Gemini Continental hotel today.

Interestingly, earlier they were reports that he was in talks with Kamal Farooqui who is a member of All India Muslim Personal Law board (AIMPLB) was in talks with Aam Admi Party (AAP) and in this regards he met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sparking off speculation that he may join the party.









The prominent Muslim leader was sacked by the Samajwadi Party as its secretary in September following his controversial comment that Yasin Bhatkal, the alleged co-founder of Indian Mujahideen, was arrested because he was a Muslim.

Although, he had later apologised for his remark stating that his comments were misunderstood.









Farooqui’s remarks had kicked up a controversy when he asked whether it is based on the grounds of crime or religion.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress had slammed Farooqi for his comment and calling it ridiculous.