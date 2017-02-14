Four army soldiers, three militants killed in Kashmir gunfights

Srinagar: At least four Indian army soldiers and as many militants were killed today in two separate gunfights in the Kashmir Valley.









Defence spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia told media persons that an army officer Maj. S. Dhaiya succumbed to injuries he sustained during an encounter in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district succumbed. He added that three militants were also gunned down.

The post-gunfight combing operation led to recovery of three weapons, Kalia said.

Earlier in the day, three soldiers and a militant were killed and eight others injured in a gunfight between the security forces and militants in Bandipora district.









The incident took place when security forces launched a search operation in Parraypora village after receiving information about holed-up militants.

Eight people, including seven security men and a civilian, were injured during the gunfight in the village located in Hajin area.

According to police, the gunfight has ended and the slain militant’s identity was being established.









The three soldiers killed in the gunfight belonged to the 13 Rashtriya Rifles.

In less than 48 hours, 16 people, including six soldiers and two civilians, have been killed.

Earlier, on February 12th, two soldiers along with four militants and two civilians were killed in a gunfight in southern Kulgam district.









Clashes between civilians and security forces triggered after the incident which left leaving around two dozen people injured.