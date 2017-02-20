Fourth phase campaigning to end tomorrow for UP polls

Lucknow: The campaigning for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will end tomorrow, covering 53 constituencies in 12 districts, including Bundelkhand.









The constituency of AICC President Sonia Gandhi’s Rae Bareli Lok Sabha will be the main point of attraction in this phase.

In the fourth phase the other districts going to polls are Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Allahabad, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Banda, Hamirpur, Chitrakoot and Fatehpur.









Near about 680 candidates will be vying for the seats in this phase and polling for which will be held on February 23rd.

The maximum number of 26 candidates is in Allahabad North and only six candidates are in fray in Khaga (Fatehpur), Manjhanpur (Kaushambi) and Kunda (Pratapgarh) constituencies.









Out of the 53 seats in this phase, SP won 24, BJP 5, BSP 15, Congress 6 and others 3 in 2012 polls.