Freedom of expression have legal limit as well, says Defence Minister Parrikar

New Delhi: Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar today gave his view on the recent Ramjas issue and Gurmehar Kaur matter and stated that there is freedom of expression but that should be under the legal restrictions.

Parrikar stated: “I believe in the freedom of expression with whatever legal restrictions are there. All freedom of expression have legal limit. You cannot barge on another person’s right.”









Earlier, the issue began when Lady Shri Ram College student Gurmehar Kaur had last week instigated a social media campaign against the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) which had compelled the cancellation of a seminar at Ramjas College regarding the participation of JNU student Umar Khalid.









ABVP activists were held responsible for attacking students the following day and received condemnation for generating violence.