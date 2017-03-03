‘Freedom for Kashmir’ poster seen in JNU, removed

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration was in a tight spot yet again when a poster calling for freedom of Kashmir was noticed by some students yesterday.









The matter came into limelight when the freedom poster was noticed by some students on the wall of the School of Social Sciences new block after which they informed the varsity administration.









The poster read, “Freedom for Kashmir! Free Palestine! Right to self-determination long live” appeared in the name of ultra-Left group Democratic Students Union which the administration ordered the university to remove the poster right away.









A student who belonged to a Left group went on to say: “The poster has been there for three-four days. But this is nothing new as such posters from DSU keep emerging at the start of sessions.”