Future universities to create strong linkages with stakeholders: President

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee yesterday stated that the future universities should develop strong linkages with various stakeholders in the society in order to improve the work done.









While addressing public at the inauguration of a three-day international conference, Mukherjee went on to say: “The requirement of today’s educational system is to focus on innovation and research. It is also essential to establish linkages between innovation and the market. Future universities must establish strong linkages with various stakeholders in society.”









Talking at the O.P. Jindal Global University, President further went on to say: “Universities of the Future: Knowledge, Innovation and Responsibility. Unless we have strong foundations of basic research, our futuristic university plans will be seriously jeopardized.”









He also laid emphasis on necessity of providing good teachers in the modern universities who can open up the students mind and make them think out of the box and make them stand out in the crowd.









Mukherjee stated: “We will also have to provide a competent skilled workforce and an interface between education and industry should be established. Another necessity of the modern universities is to have a chain of inspired teachers who can ignite the minds of students and encourage them to think out of the box.”