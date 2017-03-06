Gayatri Prajapati’s plea rejected by Supreme Court

New Delhi: Supreme Court today asked the Samajwadi Party Minister Gayatri Prajapati to approach the concerned court after rejecting his plea in the rape case.

The apex court of India further mentioned that it is very unfortunate that its order for registration of FIR against Gayatri Prajapati is somehow being diverted into political angle.









Prajapati, is at present absconding in the rape case had knocked the door of the Supreme Court asking protection from the arrest.









On the other hand in this regard, the Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik had asked Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav that as to why absconding Minister Gayatri Prajapati was still in his cabinet despite of being accused of rape.