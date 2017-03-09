There are a very few of genuine people on social media: John Abraham

Mumbai: Bollywood actor John Abraham has the opinion that there are very less number of people who are genuine and are on social media. He further stated that social media is a critical tool only if it is utilized in a smart way.









There was a beauty contest organized on the occasion of International women’s day and the actor was present at the function and there he stated that social media has made men less of men.









He further stated: “Otherwise, generally people have become very brave as they don’t have any face.”

He also mentioned that there are people who do not use social media smartly and also condemned the people who use this platform to insult in the name of caste, religion, creed and gender.