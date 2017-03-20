Give Ganga and Yamuna rights like humans: Nainital High Court

Nainital High Court today gave instructions to government to give Ganga and Yamuna rights like humans. Court ordered central government to make the Ganga-Yamuna management board as soon as possible.









Chief Judge Rajeev Sharma and Judge Alok Singh in reply to the PIL filed by Hridwar resident Mo. Saleem said that there should be rights given to Ganga and Jamuna similar to what humans get.









Court further ordered DM of Dehradun to make sure that the encroachments get removed with designated span of time.

