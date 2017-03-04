Giving ticket to Prajapati was a mistake: Naidu to SP-Congress

New Delhi: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting M. Venkaiah Naidu today stated that Samajwadi Party-Congress Party alliance should at least admit that giving ticket to Gayatri Prajapati was a mistake instead of supporting him.









While talking to the media, Naidu went on to say: “The nomination of Gayatri Prajapati is one of the best examples to prove that SP-Congress is not concerned about the people of Uttar Pradesh. He is an accused in a rape case, but still the Samajwadi Party gave him a ticket to contest the elections. They (SP-Congress) should have at least said in public that it was mistake to give a ticket to Gayatri Prajapati and that we won’t support him. Shamelessly, they are campaigning for him.”









Naidu accused the Samajwadi Party of failing to deal with issues like hooliganism, corruption and unemployment that is a matter of concern in Uttar Pradesh over the last five years.









He further went on to say: “There is a negative effect due to SP- Congress alliance in the state. The Congress Party has made the situation of the country worst. Lot of corruption took place during the UPA regime, due to which the people are upset with them and Samajwadi Party was not able to do any major development in last five years. The alliance of both the party is of no use, they will be defeated in the UP elections.”