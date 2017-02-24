Panaji: Photograph of Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar relaxing in Pool has gone viral on social media. Pic shows a glitzy photograph of Goa CM in resort pool.

The image of Parsekar was uploaded through the Chief Minister’s official Facebook account yesterday night.

Normally a leader with a conventional image, Parsekar got trolled after he uploaded the image along with the caption that was edited afterwards.









The first caption was: “Relaxing after elections. Guess who? Guess where?” But subsequent to the comment by the users on his timeline, the caption was then edited and made: “Communing with nature. A refreshing experience”.









Some of comments made on the pic on Facebook was “Soon ul rest forever” while some suggested that the Chief Minister should “develop six pack abs”.