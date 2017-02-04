Goa-Punjab polls: Turnout in record numbers and vote in assembly elections, says Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took to the micro blogging website Twitter and urged the people to vote in Goa and Punjab assembly elections.

“Urging people… to turnout in record numbers and vote in the assembly elections. I particularly urge my young friends to vote,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.









In Punjab, out of over 1.98 crore electorates, about six lakh young voters will be casting their vote for the first time and decide the fate of 1,145 candidates, including 81 women and a lone transgender for 117 assembly seats.







