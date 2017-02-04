Goa sees 34 percent polling till 12 noon

Panaji: As per the information given by the election officials, approximately 34 per cent of the voting has been done till 12 noon in the Goa assembly polls.

Chief Electoral Officer Kunal talking to media stated: “North Goa recorded 35 per cent voting; while in South Goa 32 per cent of the electorate has voted as of 11 a.m.”









He further mentioned that the percentage of male and female voters was almost the same at 17 per cent.

Defence Minister and former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar casted his ballot in Panaji early morning on the other hand Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar voted in his coastal constituency of Mandrem.







