Panaji: According to the information given by the official, sixty seven per cent was the voting percentage till 3 p.m. in the Goa assembly polls.

Spokesperson for the Chief Electoral Officer talking to media stated: “Seventy per cent votes were polled in North Goa and 65 per cent voting was recorded in South Goa.”.









Earlier, As per the information given by the election officials, approximately 34 per cent of the voting was witnessed till 12 noon in the Goa assembly polls.

Chief Electoral Officer Kunal talking to media stated: “North Goa recorded 35 per cent voting; while in South Goa 32 per cent of the electorate has voted as of 11 a.m.”







