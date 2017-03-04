God will not come to Modi’s rescue now: Mayawati

New Delhi: Taking a dig at the prayers offered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Kashi Vishwanath and Kall Bhairav temples in the city today, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati stated that this time even the God will not come to Modi’s rescue.









She also taunted PM for not being able to fulfill all the promises he made during the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaigns and now no amount of prayers will help him out this time.









While addressing a rally of party supporters in Rohania today, Mayawati also called all the people who had crowded the route of Modi’s road show his ‘chamchas’ and said that even these chamchas will vote against BJP candidates this time in Varanasi.









BSP supremo Mayawati condemned Modi’s decision of demonetization of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, and stated that the people of UP were sickened with the ‘adopted son from Gujarat’ and would this time vote for the ‘ their own daughter’ referring to herself.