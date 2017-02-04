I got married in 2014, says BB 10 winner Manveer

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar has been surrounded with lots of questions regarding his marriage ever since he left for his home town from the Bigg Boss house. But now we directly have it from his mouth that the rumours are just not rumours but he is actually married.

Manveer has been enjoying the limelight after coming out of the Bigg Boss house. From a grand welcome, to photoshoots, to interviews, he is loving it all. But the controversies are also surrounding him since he won the show. From allegations of being married to an FIR being lodged by Noida police, he is facing it all.

But now finally, Manveer posted a video on Instagram in which he is seen speaking about his marriage and went on to say that: “People have been questioning a lot, so let me make it clear that my wedding had nothing to do with the show. People who thought that I hid my marriage because of the show, then it is not true. My terms have not been good, as you can call it emotional blackmail or say that I was under a lot of pressure.”

Manveer revealed that he got married in 2014 and stayed together with his wife for about 5 to 6 months and then the conditions started getting worst from his wife’s side and that made them call it a quit.

He further went on to say that: “I got married in 2014 and stayed together for 5-6 months. Then things started getting bad from their side and she had left me. When I prepared myself for Bigg Boss, that time I did not think that it would be my strategy or I would make a relation with someone and help the show generate TRP’s.”