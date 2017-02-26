Governor of Afghan Taliban killed in drone attack

Kabul: A Taliban Governor for the northern Afghan province of Kunduz, was killed in a drone attack today along with two of his men.









Provincial Governor Assadullah Omarkhil said, “Acting upon intelligence report, a drone strike was conducted against a Taliban hideout early today (Sunday).”

Governor Omarkhil told reporters, “As a result, the Taliban Governor for Kunduz province, Mullah Abdul Salam, and two of his men were killed.”









He added, the Taliban group has not yet made any comment.

Taliban militants have been in control of parts of Kunduz province over the past few years and the government forces have recently launched attacks in an effort to evict the militants from their positions.