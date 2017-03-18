Governor Ram Naik still not voter of UP!

Being the first person of the state, governor has the responsibility of casting his vote in the election that is conducted in that particular region. Well know personalities and politicians are the ones who are known to be the example setter for the common people but this is not the case in Uttar Pradesh.









According to the information gathered, Governor of Uttar Pradesh Ram Niak is not enrolled in the Lucknow voter list and has not even casted his vote in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.









Governor and his family have voter ID of Mumbai in Maharashtra and are not voters of Uttar Pradesh till now and this is in itself a huge question as to why the governor of Uttar Pradesh has not been interested in knowing if his voter identity card has been made or not.