Govt is proud of Saifullah’s father: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: The Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today took to appreciate the father of terror suspect Saifullah who was killed by the Anti-terrorism Squad in Uttar Pradesh, for not accepting his son’s dead body angry over his anti-national activity and that the government is proud of him.









While addressing other ministers in the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour, Singh avoided from linking Saifullah or the suspects arrested in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in connection with the Bhopal-Ujjain train bomb blast to the ISIS ideology.









Instead of talking about the terrorism links, Rajnath chose to talk about the accused father and stated in front of all the ministers present that he sympathized with the poor father of Saifullah and the ‘government is proud of his decision’.









Singh recalled the statement made by Srataj and went on to say: “I don’t want to see or accept even the dead body of my son..One who could not be true to his nation, cannot be his son.”