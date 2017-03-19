Grand Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya: Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi: Union law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad stated that a grand Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya under Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) governance.









While addressing public at the 8th convocation of Gandhinagar-based Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), Ravi Shankar declared that a majority of Muslim women who are victims of triple talaq voted for BJP in the recently conducted Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.









He went on to say: “The Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court has already given its verdict that Ram Lalla (Lord Ram) was born at the same place where Ram Lalla resides at present. The bench also considered that the other side had failed to prove the existence of Babri mosque. The case is pending in the Supreme Court.”









When asked by the media about when the Ram temple will be built, Prasad answered, “The constitutional ways are in favour of the Ram temple. After the SC verdict, a grand Ram temple will be built (in Ayodhya) as per constitutional way.”